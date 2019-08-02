2 Ayurveda doctors held for causing death by negligence

Two Ayurveda doctors, who practise in Panvel taluka, were arrested on Wednesday for causing the death of a 23-year-old girl by negligence, six years ago. Ashish Bhagat (38) and Vijay Bhagat (55) were produced before court on Thursday, and released on bail.

Madhukar Bhalerao, a retired assistant commissioner of the State’s sales tax department, had approached the Panvel City police 2014, with a complaint against the doctors alleging negligence, which led to the death of his daughter Geetanjali on September 8, 2013.

Assistant police inspector Rahul Sonawane, Panvel City police station, said after the complaint was received, the relevant documents, health reports, and medical treatment history to the Raigad civil surgeon. “We received the civil surgeon’s report last month, which confirmed negligence on the part of the doctors. The report said the victim had died of malaria and the doctors, who had completed Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, attempted to treat the victim with allopathic medicines.”

He also said the doctors, after learning about her illness, should have immediately referred to a specialist doctor instead of treating themselves. The police registered a case on July 28. As per the complaint, Mr. Bhalerao’s wife had taken their daughter to Dr. Ashish in New Panvel on August 26, 2013, as she was suffering from fever.

Dr. Ashish told her that the girl had symptoms of malaria and prescribed her medicines, and also asked to get her blood tested.

“Even after two days, there was no improvement in her condition and hence Mr. Bhalerao met Dr. Vijay in Panvel with the blood reports. He changed the medicines and told him that there was nothing to worry. After a few days, her health deteriorated, and he visited Dr. Vijay again on August 3, 2013, who told him to admit the girl at Patel Hospital in Panvel,” Mr. Sonawane said.

Doctors at Patel Hospital said the girl needed to be admitted to ICU. Since the hospital did not have the facility, they asked the father to go either to MGM Hospital at Kalamboli or Paramount Hospital at Panvel. At MGM, there was no vacant bed at ICU and hence the complainant took his daughter to Paramount Hospital where she was admitted to ICU, and during the course of treatment, she died on September 8, 2013.

“The negligence in treatment happened between August 26 and September 3, 2013, when the victim was under the treatment of both BAMS graduates,” Mr. Sonawane said.