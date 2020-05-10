1st batch of 326 Indians stranded in UK arrives in Mumbai

The first batch of 326 Indian nationals stranded in the U.K. due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions arrived in Mumbai from London early on Sunday morning.
The special evacuation flight AI 130, a Boeing 777 plane which departed from London on Saturday, landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 1.30 AM with 326 Indians, according to a source.
The airport authorities, in a statement on Saturday, said that the arriving passengers with symptoms will be moved to isolation centres.
Asymptomatic passengers residing in Mumbai will be moved to quarantine facilities like hotels, while those from outside of the city will be transported by the state to their respective district headquarters, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.