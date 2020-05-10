1st batch of 326 Indians stranded in UK arrives in Mumbai

The first batch of 326 Indian nationals stranded in the U.K. due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions arrived in Mumbai from London early on Sunday morning.

The special evacuation flight AI 130, a Boeing 777 plane which departed from London on Saturday, landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 1.30 AM with 326 Indians, according to a source.

The airport authorities, in a statement on Saturday, said that the arriving passengers with symptoms will be moved to isolation centres.

Asymptomatic passengers residing in Mumbai will be moved to quarantine facilities like hotels, while those from outside of the city will be transported by the state to their respective district headquarters, it said.