19-year-old Haryana man arrested for abducting minor from Digha

Accused sexually abused victim he met via online game: police

The Rabale MIDC police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl from Digha whom he had met five months ago via an online game.

The accused, identified as Tabeej Tufail Khan, had met the girl, who has cleared Class X, while playing Garena Free Fire. Over the period, the duo exchanged mobile numbers and started talking over phone.

“On February 1, Mr. Khan came to Navi Mumbai to meet her. He told the girl that he would marry her and convinced her to go with him,” senior police inspector Nitin Gite from Rabale MIDC police station said. After she went missing, her parents filed a complaint of kidnapping at Rabale MIDC police station.

Tracked to Gurugram

With the help of technical evidence from the call detail record, the police found the probability of the victim being in Haryana. A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Yashwant Patil left for Haryana on February 7, and found the duo at Sector 18, Gurugram, on February 11. Mr. Khan was then arrested. During interrogation, the police learnt that the accused, after abducting the girl, had travelled via road from Bandra to Ahmedabad and then Jaipur to Gurugram.

“Mr. Khan had sexually abused the victim and made her to stay with him and his sister. Hence, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were also added in the case, apart from relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Mr. Patil said. The accused, who worked as a scrap dealer, is currently in judicial custody.