19-year-old girl united with family by Damini squad of Raigad police

A 19-year-old girl undergoing psychiatric treatment, who had gone missing from her house at Nagothane on Friday, was united with her family by the Damini squad of the Raigad police.

On Friday morning, the girl was found at Revdanda market, which is 30 km away from her residence, behaving violently and throwing things at people. The Damini squad of the Revdanda police reached the spot. But on seeing women police personnel, the girl got more violent and started tearing her own clothes. The police personnel changed their clothes to civil and then approached her again by keeping her busy in talks.

“They collected her belongings that she had thrown including her clothes and a mobile phone, and brought her to the Revdanda police station,” police inspector Suresh Yamgar, PRO, Raigad police, said.

At the police station, she was offered tea and snacks. The police tried asking about her family but she remained silent. Her mobile phone which was switched off, was charged and her father was contacted. The father, a farmer, revealed that in the early hours of Friday, she had left the house while all were asleep. The family had been looking for her everywhere.

“Her father informed us that she had been under psychiatric treatment for the last few months,” Mr. Yamgar said. After leaving the house, the girl had taken a lift from a vehicle and also walked some distance to reach Revdanda. She was handed over to her father in the evening.

Every police station in Raigad has a Damini squad that is headed by a woman police officer, along with other female staff. The squad looks into the issues of women and their safety.