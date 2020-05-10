19-year-old arrested for forging travel pass

The Turbhe police have arrested a 19-year-old resident of Bonkhode in Koparkhairane for forging a fake travel pass. During night patrolling on Thursday, police inspector Sunil Shinde caught Raj Arvind Bhanushali who stepped out of a photocopy centre in Turbhe Store with a paper that had the Mumbai Police’s emblem and ‘Essential Service Pass’ written on it.

Mr. Shinde said photocopy centres were closed in the area and the accused seemed to have entered the store from the backdoor. He said, “The paper also had blank columns for name and organisation. The paper mentioned that it was valid till May 17 and had the forged signature of Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok.”

The police said the accused could have taken a photocopy of an original pass, scanned it and made changes before taking the printout. “It could have been either for his own use or for selling it. It could even be a racket and we are investigating it,” Mr. Shinde said. The accused has been remanded in police custody for two days. He will be presented in court on Sunday to seek further remand.

He was arrested under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 465 (forgery) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.