18bm pg5 city gallery

There’s barely a winter in Mumbai, but enjoy the nip in the air with a new seasonal menu launched by the Mighty Small café at Smaaash. The menu comprises of salads, soups and main courses from various cuisines. Dishes on offer include the Brazilian Xinxim, Mexican Enchilada, Puerto Rican Paella, and Spanish Cordero, among others. The menu is available at the café, starting Friday.

Venue: Mighty Small at Smaaash, Lower Parel

Time: 12:30 p.m. onwards (weekdays); 11 a.m. onwards (weekends)

Phone: 4914 3143

