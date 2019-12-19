18-year-old’s crooked spine straightened

A team of doctors from GT Hospital has successfully operated on an 18-year-old boy who had a crooked spine due to scoliosis. Sagar Rathod, a resident of Bellur village in Karnataka suffered for nearly five years till he was referred to Mumbai for the procedure.

Scoliosis is a condition in the spine curves sideways. According to surgeon Dr. Dhiraj Sonawane, medical tests had confirmed that the boy’s spine was in a very bad condition. “His parents could not afford the costs of the surgery because of their financial status. The father is a manual labourer,” he said. Dr. Sonawane and Dr. Ajay Chandanwale operated on Mr. Rathod. He said ₹13 lakh was raised for the procedure through various NGOs. Mr. Rathod was operated on December 10 and will be soon discharged from the hospital.

Talking about the procedure, Dr. Sonawane said 28 screws and a metal rod was inserted in the patient’s spine. The boy was first brought to JJ Hospital and then referred to GT Hospital.

“After the surgery, the patient’s spine is as good as a normal person’s spine. He is completely normal and was able to walk two days after the surgery,” said Dr. Sonawane. Doctors are positive that Mr. Rathod will soon be able to start his normal life and will be discharged from the hospital.

“Many people had told us that such surgeries are never successful. But we are glad that we came to the Mumbai,” said the patient’s father Subhash Raj Rathod.