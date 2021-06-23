18-year-old drowns in waterfall in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai

23 June 2021 23:52 IST

An 18-year-old boy from Mankhurd drowned in Pandavkada Falls in Kharghar on Tuesday evening.

Five school friends — Gaurav Lokhande, Akheep Khan, Suraj Yadav, Mousam Gharti and Raheel Khan — went to the waterfall and Gaurav, Mousam and Raheel entered the water for a swim.

Advertising

Advertising

“While Gaurav and Raheel came out after a while, there was no sign of Mousam. The boys informed the Navi Mumbai Police control room. Kharghar fire brigade officials and a police team reached the spot. We started a search but had to call it off because of darkness. The operation was resumed on Wednesday morning, and we found the body stuck between rocks,” senior police inspector Shatrughn Mali from Kharghar police station said.

The waterfall is closed during monsoon. “We have put up barricades and also have bandobast but there are several shortcuts to reach the place. Last year, three girls drowned on the same day,” Mr. Mali said.