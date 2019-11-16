18 hurt as fire demonstration goes wrong

Eighteen workers were injured in a fire during a test of a firefighting system at a company in Mangaon in Raigad district around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Five workers who suffered burns have been shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, while the rest are being treated at a government hospital in Mangaon. The fire took place at Cryptzo Engineering Private Limited in the Vile Bagad MIDC area.

“The company manufactures fire extinguishing systems. An officer was conducting a demonstration of a firefighting system when it caught fire, which spread across the room,” Raigad police PRO Suresh Yamgar said. There were 34 workers on the premises at the time.

The injured are Ashish, Sunil Regote (36), Shubham Jadhav (23), Suraj Umte (23), Kishore Karage (30), Chetan Karge (28), Rakesh Halde (30), Kailas Padave (32), Rupesh Mankar (25), Suresh Mande (24), Prasad Nemane (23), Vaibhav Pawar (26), Rajesh Jadhav (28), Akash Rakte (20), Mayur Tamankar (24), Rajat Jadhav (23), Pramod Mhaske (23) and Sunil Patil.