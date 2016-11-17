17bm pg5 Gallery

Mumbai

The suburban dessert joint ups the ante and adds a savoury twist to its menu. The Boston Cupcakery is offering patrons barbecue waffles, served with mushrooms or chicken, on a base of lettuce and chipotle mayo, topped off with home-made barbecue sauce. Another option is the sunny-side-up and smoked ham waffle. For the adventurous customer, there is the potato rosti waffle, where the waffle is made of potato, and served with accompaniments like beetroot hummus and crème fraiche. The waffles are priced at Rs 250 onwards.

Venue: The Boston Cupcakery, Bandra West

Time: 10.30 am onwards

Phone: 3015 1179



