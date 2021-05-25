17 ventilators provided under PM Cares have serious flaws, Aurangabad hospital informs Bombay HC

Additional Solicitor General directed to inform the court on May 28 as to what action and remedial steps would be taken.

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday was informed that out of the 150 ventilators provided by the Union government under the PM Cares fund, 17 ventilators had extremely serious flaws that could be life threatening for patients.

The Dean of the MGM Medical College and Hospital at Aurangabad submitted a note to the Division Bench of justices R.V. Ghuge and B.U. Debadwar that of the 150 ventilators provided under the PM Cares fund, 17 ventilators had developed six flaws each of which would impact the treatment process of patients which appeared to be extremely serious. The court recorded, “The flaws pertain to low pressure and the patient becoming hypoxic (inadequate oxygen supply) when on ventilator. It could be life threatening.”

The court was told that 55 ventilators were distributed to Osmanabad district, and 41 ventilators were allotted to five private hospitals which would not claim ventilator charges from the patients. From those provided to the Aurangabad hospital, 37 ventilators were unboxed.

The Dean has written to the authorities to take back the non-functioning and flawed ventilators. The court took cognizance of a news report that said a local member of the Legislative Assembly who had no connection with the medical facility was inspecting ventilators. “We would appreciate it if political colour is not added to this as the ventilator is a lifesaving instrument and the slightest malfunctioning can be life threatening.”

The court said, “We find the situation with regards to dysfunctional ventilators through PM Cares fund to be quite serious” and directed the Additional Solicitor General representing the Union govt. to inform the court on May 28 as to what action and remedial steps would be taken.

Since almost two months, the court has been hearing a bunch of petitions and public interest litigation petitions regarding the supply and demand of medicines, oxygen, funds and management by authorities to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.