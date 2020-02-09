Mumbai

17 IP address-owners in Palghar booked for uploading child porn

A case has been registered against owners of 17 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses from where child pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded on a popular social media platform in Palghar district between April 23 and May 8 last year, the police said on Saturday.

Virar police registered the case under the section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, on the complaint forwarded by Facebook, said Palghar Police PRO Hemant Katkar.

The Internet Protocol (IP) is the method or protocol by which data is sent from one computer to another on the Internet. The IP Address ownership typically tells the name of the original organisation or individual in whose name the IP is registered.

Mr. Katkar said all the IP account-holders are found to be in the age group of 20-35 years.

