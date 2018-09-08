17 dead in accidents on WR, CR network: police

Seventeen people were killed on Thursday in accidents on the suburban network of the Western and the Central Railway, the railway police said.

Areas under the Kalyan and Vasai railway police stations saw the maximum of three deaths each.

Track deaths

“Of the three deaths in the jurisdiction of the Kalyan railway police station, two were track deaths that occurred at Asangaon and between Shahad and Kasara. The victims were 35 and 45 years,” Dinkar Pingle, senior inspector, Kalyan railway police station, said.

In the third mishap, the body of a 64-year-old man, identified as Madhusudhan Nene, was found near the ladies coach of a train at Kalyan.

Suicide

In Vasai, the three deaths included that of a couple who allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Nallasopara, senior inspector V. M. Chowgule said. “The couple was in their mid-twenties and are yet to be unidentified. In the third incident, a man fell off a train at Vasai and died,” Mr. Chowgule said. A Right to Information plea filed by activist Samir Zaveri in 2017 had revealed that 3,014 people had died on the railway network of Mumbai division of WR and CR.