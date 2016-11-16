16bm pg5 city gallery

Mumbai

This online restaurant has launched a new menu for this week. From their salad menu, you can pick healthy options like the grilled pumpkin salad with feta and baby spinach or the smoked chicken salad with honey mustard dressing. For snacks, there are slow-roasted lamb sliders with herb baby potatoes or the moong dal and spinach chilla with cottage cheese and mint. The daily special menu includes the soy chilli soba noodle bowl with tofu; broccoli and peppers avocado rice paper rolls; and others. The menu is on offer till November 20.

Time: 10 a.m. onwards

Venue: All over Mumbai

Website: littlefooddaily.com.

