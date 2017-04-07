16-year-old girl kills herself in Malad residence

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl allegedly killed herself in her Malad residence on Friday morning. The police said that her parents have named a love affair gone wrong as a possible motive behind her extreme step.

According to the Kurar police, the deceased, Prajakta Jadhav (16), was a Class X student of a school in Appapada, Malad. She used to stay in the same area with her parents and younger sister.

At around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Prajakta’s sister returned home from school. She became alarmed when Prajakta did not open the door despite her repeatedly ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door and calling out to her. She alerted the neighbours, who broke down the door and found Prajakta hanging by a stole from a wooden beam under the ceiling.

Prajakta was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where she was declared dead before admission. The Kurar police were subsequently informed about her death.

“We conducted a search of the Jadhav residence, but did not find any note or diary indicating the reason behind her suicide. We then made inquiries with her parents, who told us that recently, they had started suspecting that Prajakta was in a relationship with a boy from her school. They have asked us to investigate whether this could be linked to her extreme step,” said Police Inspector Shrimant Shinde.

On Saturday, the police will talk to Prajakta’s classmates and find out which of her male schoolmates she was seen frequently with. Inquiries will also be made with her teachers. Officers said that other angles will also be explored.

“We have registered an accidental death report for the moment and are conducting further inquiries into the matter. It is too early into the investigation to specify a motive,” Mr. Shinde added.