16 passengers from U.K. test positive in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Saturday said that 16 passengers who travelled from the United Kingdom were found coronavirus positive out of the 1,122 who were tested.
The State government has launched a special drive to trace and test all passengers who travelled from the U.K. since November 25, and as part of this RT-PCR test was conducted on 1,122 people.
Of the 16 who have tested positive, four are from Nagpur, three each from Mumbai and Thane, two from Pune and one each from Nanded, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Raigad. As per the State government notification their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to check for traces of the new coronavirus strain detected in the U.K.
A government official said that as per the protocol, relatives of those who tested positive have been traced and RT-PCR tests conducted on them. “As many as 72 relatives and close contacts have been tested of whom two were found positive,” said the official.
