16 Palghar doctors booked for ragging

An offence has been registered against 16 doctors of a medical college here for allegedly ragging a student, the police said on Saturday.
A 23-year-old student of Dr. M.L. Dhawale Memorial Homoeopathic Institute in Palghar district alleged that she was ragged by a group of seniors while preparing for a college event on Thursday, an official from Palghar police said.
The police have registered an offence against 16 senior doctors under Section 4 of Prevention of Ragging Rules 1999, according to the public relations officer of Palghar police station Hemant Katkar.
No arrests have been made in the case so far and probe is under way, the official added.
