16-member task force formed to study NEP

20 September 2020 23:41 IST

Panel to submit report in 3 months

The Maharashtra government has formed a task force to study and prepare a report for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Dr. Vasudha Kamat, the former vice-chancellor (VC) of SNDT University, will head the 16-member task force, while Dr. Sanjay Jagtap, divisional joint director, higher education, will be the coordinator.

Workshops planned

The task force has been given three months to submit a report to the State government. Based on the report, the government will discuss the policy and invite suggestions at workshops which will be organised at district and tehsil levels.

After the Centre unveiled the National Education Policy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the Education Department to set up a group consisting of experts in the field to study it and formulate a plan for carrying out its provisions.

The other members of the task force are Dr. Sukhadev Thorat, former UGC president; Dr. Suhas Pendnekar, VC, Mumbai University; Dr. Pramod Yevale, VC, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University; Dr. Rajan Velukar, former VC, Mumbai University; Dr. Vilas Sapkal, former VC, Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University; Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar, former VC, Mumbai University; Professor G.D. Yadav, former VC, Institute of Chemical Technology; Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group; Dr. Devidas Golhar, principal, Marathwada Commerce College; Professor Bhalchandra Birajdar, College of Engineering Pune; Ajinkya Patil, D.Y. Patil University; Milind Satam, senate member, Mumbai University; and Dr. Ajit Joshi, Parle Tilak Management College; and the Director of Technical Education.