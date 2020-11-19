16 injured after bus rams into underpass wall

Navi Mumbai

19 November 2020 00:47 IST

Around 16 people were injured after a speeding bus crashed into the wall of an underpass at Kamothe on the Sion-Panvel Highway in the early hours of Wednesday. The private bus, belonging to Mohan Travels, which was coming from Kolhapur, was on its way to Badlapur.

The bus was carrying around 25 passengers to Badlapur via Kalyan and after it reached the Sion-Panvel Highway underpass near the Kalamboli bridge, the driver lost control and dashed against the edge of the wall. The driver, Shankar Kamble (45), sustained grievous injuries and had been unconscious, the police said.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m.. “Since the driver is unconscious, we have not been able to record a statement. We suspect that he was overspeeding and hence missed a speedbreaker,” police sub-inspector Anil Patil from Kamothe police station said.

Among the 16 injured were another driver and a cleaner. All are getting treated at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. According to the police, most of the victims have suffered minor head injuries while some have had contusions.

After speaking to the other driver, the police learnt that the bus had left Kolhapur on Tuesday night. The first driver was behind the wheel till the tollbooth at Talegaon. After crossing the tollbooth around 4 a.m., the shift of the second driver, Mr. Kamble, started and he took over the driving.

According to the police, it does not seem that Mr. Kamble felt sleepy as he had taken a good break before his shift. The Kamothe police have registered a case against Mr. Kamble under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving along with causing hurt of the Indian Penal Code. “He will be arrested once he gets discharged after proper treatment,” Mr. Patil said.