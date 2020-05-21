16 hospitals get notice for turning away patients

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday served notices to 16 private hospitals for refusing to admit COVID-19 patients referred to them by the civic body.

In the notices served under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the AMC has alleged that despite its order and an appeal made by Ahmedabad Medical Association, 16 hospitals had refused to cooperate and provide beds.

The civic body had declared 16 hospitals as designated COVID-19 facilities in an order on May 16 and directed them to provide 50% of their beds for patients referred by the AMC, a release stated.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is overseeing the AMC’s COVID-19 operation, confirmed the news. The notices were served to major hospitals including Sterling Hospital, Life Care Hospital, SAL Hospital, Rajasthan Hospital, SFVP Hospital, Global Hospital and Sardar Hospital.

The release said notices were served to these hospitals for “deliberately and willingly disobeying and causing grave prejudice to the safety and security of the public at large“.

The civic body has also warned of action “under civil and criminal law, including filing of FIR, against erring hospitals.”