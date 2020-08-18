16% above normal rain in Maharashtra so far this monsoon: IMD

Maharashtra has so far received about 16 per cent more rainfall than the normal average in this monsoon season since June, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The state received 826.7 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 17, as against the normal average of 713.7 mm for the same period.
“This is 16% higher, still as per the MeT departments scale it can be described as normal rainfall,” an IMD official said on Tuesday.
Out of 36 districts in the state, six have received largely excess showers, while Yavatmal, Gondia and Akola have reported deficient rainfall since June 1, the IMD said.
The MeT department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal, western and central Maharashtra on Tuesday.
