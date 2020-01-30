15th E-Summit at IIT Bombay from February 1

IIT Bombay’s E-cell, Asia’s largest entrepreneurship-promoting body, is set to host its 15th E-Summit, a two-day event that will bring budding start-ups, students, investors, and entrepreneurs together. E-Summit 2020: A Brio Breakthrough, will be held on February 1 and 2.

Speakers, who will be delivering talks on a multitude of topics, include Wipro chairman Rishad Premji; filmmaker and producer Anurag Kashyap; India head of Twitter Manish Maheshwari; and CEO of Lenovo Rahul Agarwal. Another prominent speaker is Nitin Saluja, an IIT-Bombay alumni and CEO of Chayoos. CEOs of some of the best performing start-ups in India like Snapdeal, Jabong, and Gaana will also be present.

Dutta Satadip, global head of operations of Pinterest, Kaushik Basu, former chief economist at World Bank, Pankaj Asthaana, vice president, Mastercard, and Bharat Desai, co-founder and CEO of Syntel, will also be a part of the sessions.This year’s edition also has interesting workshops and challenging hackathons that will keep enthusiastic coders on their toes. In its flagship edition, Seed Stars, a round of significant venture capital funding, to scale the product across different markets and further optimise user base and product offerings, is already seeing a massive response. It will provide an opportunity to pitch to a renowned panel of investors and negotiate to accelerate and grow your business.

The start-up expo will act as a platform for start-ups to showcase themselves and connect with potential investors. In the ‘The Ten Minute Million Challenge’, shortlisted start-ups will get a chance to make a 10-minute pitch in front of a panel of India’s best angel investors, which will be followed by an on-the-spot decision on financial backing; the unique feature here is that all the selected start-ups have a chance to secure a backing of ₹16 lakh each.