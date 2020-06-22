154 new cases, seven deaths in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

22 June 2020 00:40 IST

105 recover, highest in last 9 days

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 154 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total tally to 4,841. Seven more deaths brought the toll to 164.

Of the new cases, 108 were males and 46 were females. Nine of them were children aged between two and 16.

Meanwhile, its recovery rate went up from 57% to 58% on Sunday after 105 people — the highest in the last nine days — were discharged. The total number of recovered patients is now 2,788.

Navi Mumbai currently has 1,889 active patients and the city’s mortality rate is 3.38%.

Till date, 16,953 people in NMMC limits have undergone COVID-19 tests, of which 11,325 were found to be negative and reports of 726 people are still pending. Besides this, 37,924 people have completed the period of their home quarantine.

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), reported 62 new cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 1,267. Two more deaths were also reported. The death toll is now 56.

The recovery rate in PMC, too, went up from 67 % to 68% with 18 more people being discharged. A total of 867 people have recovered till date while there are 406 active cases. The mortality rate under the PMC is 4.4%.

In Panvel rural, 26 more people tested positive, taking the case tally to 569. With nine more people being discharged, the total number of recoveries is 422. The death toll continues to be 12 while there are 135 active cases.