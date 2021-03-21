₹154 cr. plant will be set up to make vaccines: Uddhav

Mumbai

21 March 2021 00:12 IST

Manufacturing unit will be joint venture between Haffkine institute and Bharat Biotech, says CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a ₹154 crore plant will be set up to manufacture vaccines during a visit to Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited on Saturday.

The announcement came days after Mr. Thackeray urged the Centre to grant permission to the State-owned institute to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr. Thackeray said the plant will be a joint venture between Haffkine and Bharat Biotech. He said, “Maharashtra is going to focus on vaccination in the coming days and therefore Haffkine should focus on establishing a biomedical research centre with the help of the Centre.”

Advertising

Advertising

He said necessary follow-up will be done to ensure that more vaccination centres are set up and the process for Haffkine to secure permission to produce vaccines is speeded up. The Chief Minister said a detailed proposal would be sent to the Central government.

“Haffkine can acquire the technology to manufacture vaccines through the Indian Council for Medical Research or it can be worked out on a fill and finish basis through which 126 lakh vaccines can be produced,” he said, adding that talks will also be held with other vaccine manufacturers.

Under the first phase, Covaxin will undergo repacking and filling as per the requirement. The production will be then continued till the requirement of Covaxin is met and later the plant will be used for the production of rabies vaccine.