1,500 polling booths to turn accessible

Taking cognisance of the concerns raised by voters during the Lok Sabha polls, the suburban district collector has said the administration will be setting up 1,506 polling booths on the ground floor across constituencies in its jurisdiction.

Milind Borikar, district collector, Mumbai (suburban), said, “There were 1,973 polling booths on higher floors during the Lok Sabha polls and we received many complaints regarding them. In line with our policy to have an ‘accessible election’, we will be shifting most of them to the ground floor by making alternative arrangements. At 467 polling booths, which will function on the first or second floors, we have ensured the availability of lifts.”

Mr. Borkar said over 88,000 additional voters have been included in the electoral rolls since the Lok Sabha elections and 13,487 names have been deleted. The suburban district is home to 26 of the 36 seats in Mumbai and has 72.26 lakh registered voters as on Friday. He said nearly 100 polling booths have been added since the Lok Sabha elections across all constituencies and the total number of polling booths across constituencies now stands at 7,397.

Mr. Borikar said, “At places where there are more registered voters or where we saw a high turnout during the Lok Sabha polls, we have made a provision for auxiliary polling stations. They will be housed in temporary structures.” While Chandivali constituency has 12 auxiliary poll booths, Magathane and Malad have 10 each.

Mr. Borikar said until now no constituency in the suburban district has been declared sensitive. Nearly 60,000 staff members will be on poll duty on October 21, and 130 video surveillance teams, 104 flying squads and 104 static surveillance teams will ensure that the polls are conducted without a hitch.