15 years later, three held for murder, dacoity

The Khopoli police arrested three people, wanted for dacoity and murder for 15 years, from Kalamb in Osmanabad, earlier this week.

Vibhishan Shinde, Vibhishan Kale and Suresh Dikshit had been on the wanted list of the Raigad police since 2004-05, when they had committed the crimes in Khopoli and fled. “Everytime we would speak to their family in Osmanabad, they would say that they have no idea of their whereabouts. We finally received a tip-off that they were at Kalamb this month, and nabbed them on October 1,” police sub-inspector Amol Valsang said.

Mr. Kale owns a goods transport business, and his wife is a sarpanch in Osmanabad, while his daughter is a constable in the police. The trio committed the crime when they travelled to Raigad for work. “The accused did so despite being from well to do families. Investigations have revealed that they have committed thefts in Telangana as well. They are in our custody till October 15 and the further investigations are on,” Mr. Valsang said.