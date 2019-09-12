15-year-old rape victim cannot abort, says HC

The Bombay High Court recently refused to allow a 15-year-old rape victim, who was 27 weeks pregnant, to terminate her pregnancy as the medical board did not recommend abortion. The court said neither the law nor reality allows them to permit her to terminate the pregnancy, and the mother would have to decide whether to give up the baby for adoption.

A Division Bench of Akil Kureshi and S.J. Kathawalla was hearing a plea filed by the mother of the girl, seeking a court order to terminate the pregnancy on the ground that the conception was a result of rape.

The mother said the girl had not informed her about the pregnancy for a long time out of embarrassment, as a result of which, by the time the petition was filed, the foetus was close to 27 weeks old. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act permits termination of the foetus up to 20 weeks.

The girl was referred to the medical board of JJ Hospital. The report submitted by it on August 31, 2019, said no abnormalities were detected in the sonography carried out on the foetus.

A doctor from the hospital informed the court that the foetus was 27 to 29 weeks old. Therefore, the possibility of abortion is ruled out, and the only possibility was to carry out a caesarean section. The child in all probability will be born alive but would be highly premature and would, therefore, require intensive neonatal care, the doctor said.

The court said, “The case would not be one of termination of pregnancy. We will would not authorise forcible child birth through Caesarean knowing fully well that the child will be born alive but forced to be born premature. Whatever be the unfortunate circumstances of the minor girl carrying the baby, neither the law nor reality allows us to permit her to terminate the pregnancy. Under these circumstances, request for abortion is refused,” said the bench.

“When the child is born and if the mother in consultation and guidance with other family members desires that the child should be adopted by someone else, it would be open for her to approach the NGO Asha Sadan at Dongri,” the order said.