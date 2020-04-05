15 Tablighi Jamaat members test negative for coronavirus

The 10 Tablighi Jamaat members identified by the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) tested negative on Saturday. Meanwhile, reports of five others under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) were also negative.

The NMMC had identified five Tablighis from NMMC and a total of 28 people, including their family members, were tested for COVID-19. “The family members had not travelled but since they were the immediate contacts of the five identified, we made all of them undergo the test. The five people who tested negative, are among these 28 people,” a NMMC official said.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Deshmukh, PCMC Commissioner, has also appealed to people to stay away from inflammatory messages. “The virus does not have any caste or creed and it can attack any gender and any religion. So anyone who tries to give a communal colour to the pandemic can be booked. I would like to appeal to people to avoid changing the narrative of the crisis,” he said. Four more people from Panvel region, who approached the PCMC and identified themselves as returnees from Nizamuddin, have been tested and their reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, the NMMC has discovered three more positive cases in its jurisdiction, bringing the total up to 25. The three patients are the wife and driver of a Nerul-based car dealer, who was found positive on Tuesday, and the third is a paramedical staff from Fortis Hiranandani where a patient was treated.

WhatsApp admin held

The APMC police have arrested a 37-year-old Dombivli resident, admin of WhatsApp group Bhai Bhai, for spreading inflammatory messages against a community.

The accused, a trader at APMC, shared a video in which he is heard calling out a particular community and accusing them of spreading the virus across the country, and further alleged that such people are also seen roaming in the market. He was arrested on Saturday after the police took suo motu action and registered case against him. He was traced and arrested from his residence and will be produced before the court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police are also looking out for people circulating a list of 24 people, along with their phone number and address, claiming to be ‘Markaz list’ and forwarding messages which say that the 24 people are Tablighi Jamaat members and one should be careful if they live in their vicinity.

“Any person found circulating such messages and the list of people, will be taken to task. None of the Tablighi returnees have tested positive in our city,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

Another officer said the list was created from dump data, so it includes everyone in the area at that time irrespective of their community. “Moreover, all of them are not even in Navi Mumbai. Many had procured the SIM while they were residents, but have now shifted out.”