Mumbai

15 outfits registered ahead of civic polls

Even as the Maharashtra Election Commission de-recognised several political parties for failing to comply with necessary financial documents, 15 new outfits have got themselves registered in the last few days. Elections to over 200 municipal councils in the State will be held by the year-end, while zilla parishad and corporation elections will be held in early 2017.

An official in the State Election Commission said 340 parties are now registered with it. Of 340, there are 17 regional and national parties, while the remaining are localised outfits who want to contest elections as a political party. Of the 15 newly-registered parties, there are interesting names like Kaku-nana Vikas Agadhi and Amhi Jaisingpurkar Nagrik Vikas Agadhi. The other parties include National Black Panther, Krantikari Shetkari Paksh, Malshiras Nagri Agadhi, Bahujan Mukti Party, Janshakti Agadhi Karad, Srimant Bhaiyyasaheb Rajemane Panel, Badamrao Pandit Mitra Mandal and Karad Shahar Nagri Vikas Agadhi. — PTI

