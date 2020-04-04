15 new cases in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai on Friday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases — nine under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and six under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

All nine cases under the NMMC are those who were in contact with patients who have already tested positive. The six new cases under the PMC are all Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel residing at Kalamboli camp who worked at Mumbai airport.

The positive cases under NMMC include seven (five female and two male) from one house, of which three were guests who had visited the family.

They are all contacts of the 48-year-old friend of the Vashi mosque secretary who had tested positive. The secretary was infected after coming into contact with a 68-year-old Philippines national, the index patient of Navi Mumbai, who had visited the mosque.

The secretary’s son, one-year-old grandson and his domestic help had subsequently tested positive, along with the friend, who stayed nearby had helped him get medicines.

The throat swabs of the friend’s eight contacts were sent for testing to a private lab. On Friday, seven of these turned out to be positive, including his wife (46), children aged 24, 21 and 19 respectively, and three guests aged 40, 11 and seven.

The two other cases in NMMC limits are contacts of the 38-year-old from Nerul who tested positive on Tuesday. The man had met his international colleague at BKC between March 16 and 20. His 65-year-old mother and seven-year-old son tested positive on Friday.

The Nerul resident’s wife, who is pregnant, was at her mother’s house for the delivery and hence was not infected. “We are trying to locate all the contacts of the positive cases and they will allso be home quarantined and tested,” Annasaheb Misal, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, said.

On Friday, the NMMC was awaiting test reports of 28 people, including five who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and their family members.