15 injured in gas cylinder blast in Dharavi

The fire was brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Around 15 persons including three children suffered injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Dharavi’s Shahu Nagar slum area, on Sunday.

The incident was reported at 12:30 pm and the fire was extinguished at 12:43 pm by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, stated the BMC officials.

While five people suffered major burn injuries, 10 others had minor injuries. The injured were taken to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital. Few of them are in a critical condition.

An eyewitness stated that there was a gas cylinder leakage which led to the fire. He said, “There was a fire due to gas leakage in one of the houses. The family members threw the cylinder outside their house, due to which neighbours too got injured. The fire brigade team came on time and controlled the fire.”