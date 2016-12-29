15-day-old infant’s body found on Juhu beach

Mumbai: The body of a 15-day-old girl was found at Juhu Beach in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to the police, the body was spotted by local residents, who reported it to the police control room.

“The baby had been dead for some time before being found, but there was no decomposition. Some injuries were seen on her right hand, and we took the body to Cooper Hospital for post mortem,” an officer with Juhu police station said. He added that a search of the beach revealed a diaper near the body and a small knife some distance away. The initial suspicion is that someone had slit the baby's wrist.

The post-mortem report, sent to the police late on Wednesday, ruled out injuries by a sharp weapon. “The post mortem examination has confirmed that there are no weapon-inflicted injuries on the girl's body. The injuries on her hand seem to have been sustained due to being bitten by some marine life on the beach. She died due to prolonged exposure to the elements,” Senior PI Sunil Ghosalkar, Juhu police station, said.

The police have now initiated inquiries at the beach and nearby areas to find out who might have abandoned the baby. From the lack of decomposition and other indicators, the baby seems to have been abandoned a few hours before it was found dead.

“We are making inquiries with tea and snacks vendors, who are present on the beach from late night to early morning, to find out if anyone was seen with a baby on Tuesday night. CCTV cameras in nearby areas are being checked,” an officer said. The police have registered a case under IPC against unknown persons for concealment of birth by secret disposal of a body.