1,450 BEST buses turn up for service in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on May 18 reported that 1,450 buses had turned up for service here, which is in line with the average number of buses during the lockdown. The BEST has been operating around 1,300 buses on an average.

The BEST Sanyukt Kamgaar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), an umbrella body of BEST workers’ unions, in a statement said that BEST workers had decided not observe a “lockdown” and stay at home as they felt responsible for the employees and workers of other essential services such as nurses, doctors and the police.

The BSKKS had said that workers would observe a “lockdown” and stay at home until the administration improved their safety protocols for the drivers and conductors. In a statement released on May 18, the BSKKS said that 16 workers had died and 100 continued to be in hospitals and that the government and the BEST administration had not taken responsibility for the same.

According to BEST administration, eight workers have died until May 18, while 120 workers tested positive out of which 50 had already been discharged.