14-year-old found dead in Sion Koliwada

A teenager was found to have committed suicide at her residence in Sion Koliwada on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Kalgi (14), was alone at her house on the premises of a temple in Sion Koliwada, as her guardian Padmadevi had gone to her native place around 15 days ago.

“The teenager was rushed to the Sion Hospital where she was declared dead before admission,” senior police inspector Rajesh Wavhal of the Antop Hill police station said.

Kalgi was found by Padmadevi, a transgender, on the steps of the same temple where she stayed. Padmadevi gave her a name and raised her as her own, taking care of her upbringing and education. Kalgi was a Class IX student at a local school, the police said.

Following speculation that the deceased was an intersex at birth, Dr. Rajesh Dere, head of the Forensic Sciences Department at the Sion Hospital, said, “We have not found any surgical marks on the body, but an inspection of the genital organs indicates to the deceased being a female. Tissue samples have been preserved and sent for microscopic analysis.”

The police have not found any suicide note and are speaking to Kalgi’s classmates and others close to her to find out if she had confided in any of them about facing any problems or displayed signs of depressed or suicidal behaviour over the last few days.

“An accidental death report has been registered for the moment and further inquiries are under way,” Mr. Wavhal said.