14-year-old drowns in deep waters at Aksa

A 14-year-old boy drowned at Aksa beach in Malad while playing with his friends on Tuesday afternoon.

Caught in rip current

According to the Malwani police, the deceased has been identified as Harsh Goud, a resident of Orlem. The police said Harsh, a Class IX student at a local school, had come to the beach with three of his classmates, who stay in the same locality as him, when the incident occurred.

“At approximately 1.45 p.m., two of the four boys got caught in a rip current and were dragged into the deep waters. Lifeguard Ketan Bangi rushed towards one of the victims with a rescue tube and brought him out safely, while lifeguard Bhavesh Tamore secured the second victim (later identified as Harsh). He was unconscious and three cycles of CPR were administered, after which he was rushed to INS Hamla Naval Hospital,” an official with Drishti Lifesaving said. Drishti is the agency appointed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade to ensure safety of people at beaches.

The official said Harsh was taken from INS Hamla to General Hospital in Malad, where he was declared dead before admission.

‘Ignored signs’

“Inquiries so far indicate that Harsh and his friend ventured into deep waters despite signs being posted at the beach. We have registered an Accidental Death Report in connection with the incident,” senior police inspector Jagdeo Kalapad, Malwani police station, said.