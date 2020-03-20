14 returning home from Dubai, Russia quarantined in Vashi

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) quarantined 14 people returning from Russia and Dubai at the newly constructed Swami Vivekananda Sanskrutik Bhavan in Vashi late on Wednesday.

Of the 14, one is a Koparkhairane resident who returned from Russia, while the 13 others have come back from Dubai, where they were contractual workers. One of them is a resident of Digha in Rabale, while the rest are from Uttar Pradesh.

“All 14 have the ‘home quarantine’ stamp on them. The 12 from U.P., on arriving at Mumbai airport, travelled to Digha to their colleague’s house to rest for a few hours, before they could catch a train home,” Balasaheb Sonawane, the NMMC’s chief medical officer, said.

Alert residents informed the NMMC about them. Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We received information about the Dubai returnees visiting a house in Digha, following which our medical officers and police personnel took them to the quarantine centre, where they will stay for 14 days. Currently, none of them have any symptoms.”

Meanwhile, the number of people quarantined at Gram Vikas Bhawan in Kharghar has gone up to 39. “Of them, 32 are sportsmen from Raigad who came from Dubai after a match, while seven are shipping sector employees who arrived at JNPT port from Sri Lanka,” deputy municipal commissioner Sanjay Shinde of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation said.

On Thursday evening, Mr. Misal visited Airoli Mindspace after learning that many IT companies there had not permitted employees to work from home. “The companies have agreed to comply with the directive and if found to be in violation, legal action would be taken,” Mr. Misal said.

Meanwhile, the NMMC on Thursday ordered all spa and massage centres to remain closed till March 31, and salons and beauty parlours till March 25. It also asked all hawkers selling food items and juice by the road and on footpaths to halt their businesses.

In Belapur, food kiosks and khau galli in Sector 11 have been asked to stay shut till March 31. Shops and food stalls at and opposite Nerul railway station, opposite D.Y. Patil University and at Shiravane and LP Naka will be closed till March 25.

All shops and food kiosks at Vashi railway station and Bikaner khau galli in Sector 10 have been told to remain closed till March 25. Markets in Sectors 9, 9A, 15 and 16 in Vashi will have to shut shop on alternate days till March 31.

In Sanpada, too, shops and food kiosks opposite the railway station, and food and juice stalls in APMC will be closed till March 25. Besides, Mathadi Bhavan, Groma Market, Grohitam Market, Merchant Centre, Jalaram Market, Masala Market, Mahavir Market, ‘O’ Market in Sector 21, Janata Market in Sector 23, Corporate Parks in Sectors 18, 19D and 30, and APMC market (excluding vegetable and fruit) will be closed alternate days till March 31.

At Koparkhairane and Airoli too, all shops and commercial activities in and opposite railway stations is to be closed till March 25.

The Gulabsons Dairy area in Sector 15, Friends Circle area in Sector 16, Sectors 2, 3 and 14 in Koparkhairane, and Mauli Sankul in Sector 5, and CIDCO open plot market in Sector 8A, Airoli, will be shut on alternate days till March 31. All shops and commercial activity in and opposite Ghansoli station and Nocil Naka will have the same curbs too.

Mr. Misal has authorised all assistant municipal commissioners and officers authorised by the police chief to enforce these directives in their respective jurisdictions. “Any person found violating the containment measures shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” Mr. Misal said.

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation has directed all shops, except medical stores, clinics, hospitals, grocery stores, dairy, vegetable and fruit shops and shops selling goods necessary to survive, to stay closed till March 31.