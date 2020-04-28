14 more test positive in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while Panvel city recorded one case.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have 15 index patients that include paramedical staff, ambulance drivers, BEST drivers, police staff, doctors and bank employees who travel to Mumbai and Thane daily. Their family members have contracted the virus. Of the 14 cases recorded on Monday, 11 are contacts of previous positive cases. People travelling to Mumbai can’t be stopped as they provide essential services. Hence, it is appealed that those travelling to Mumbai should find a way to stay there.”

The 15 index patients have passed on the virus to 77 close contacts, accounting for 92 of the 145 cases in Navi Mumbai so far, Mr. Misal said.

The new cases on Monday included four more relatives of the doctor from Seawoods who works at Prince Ali Khan Hospital in Byculla. Including the doctor, 14 people from the family have tested positive so far.

Others to test positive are the 55-year-old wife and six-year-old granddaughter of the onion-potato trader from Koparkhairane who was found to be positive last week.

A 31-year-old from Digha working for Sandoz company in Rabale MIDC, the wife and mother of a constable from Juinagar attached to the Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi, and a 39-year-old BEST driver from Juinagar have also tested positive.

The positive case in Panvel is of a 46-year-old head constable attached to the Mankhurd police station, who lives in Sector 13 in New Panvel.