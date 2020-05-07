14 more test positive at JJ Marg police station

Another 14 police personnel with the JJ Marg police station tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients from the police station to 26.

On Monday, six officers and six constables from the south Mumbai police station had tested positive.

“Six more officers and eight constables have tested positive. The process of quarantining the others is under way,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.

The development has raised concerns among the rank and file of the city police, with JJ Marg being said to have the highest number of infected personnel.

The officer said the total number of Mumbai Police personnel who have tested positive for the virus stands at 233 as of Wednesday.