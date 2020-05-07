14 more police personnel test positive in Mumbai

As many as 14 personnel of the JJ Marg police station in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients in the police station to 26.
On Monday, six officers and six constables with the police station located in South Mumbai had tested positive for the deadly virus.
“Six more officers and eight constables have tested positive on Wednesday. The process of placing others under quarantine is under way,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.
The development has raised concerns among the rank and file of the city police, with JJ Marg being said to be the police station with the highest number of COVID-19 positive personnel.
The officer added that the total number of Mumbai police personnel positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday stands at 233.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.