Mumbai

14 more police personnel test positive in Mumbai

Total number of cases at JJ Marg police station alone touches 26.

As many as 14 personnel of the JJ Marg police station in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients in the police station to 26.

On Monday, six officers and six constables with the police station located in South Mumbai had tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Six more officers and eight constables have tested positive on Wednesday. The process of placing others under quarantine is under way,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.

The development has raised concerns among the rank and file of the city police, with JJ Marg being said to be the police station with the highest number of COVID-19 positive personnel.

The officer added that the total number of Mumbai police personnel positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday stands at 233.

