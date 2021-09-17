14 hurt in Mumbai girder collapse

Mumbai

17 September 2021 22:41 IST

Maharashtra govt. orders inquiry into mishap; injured workers stable, say doctors

Fourteen workers sustained injuries in Mumbai after a girder of an under-construction flyover at MTNL junction in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) collapsed around 4.30 a.m. on Friday.

All workers were admitted to V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz and doctors said their condition was stable.

The State government has ordered an inquiry into the mishap. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the girder collapsed while labourers were working on the site.

The flyover connected BKC and Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

‘No loss of life’

The officials said 24 workers, two supervisors and two engineers were engaged at the site and jumped off as the girder collapsed. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe said, “There is no loss of life and no person is missing.”

Eknath Shinde, State Urban Development Minister, visited the spot. Mr. Shinde announced a probe into the accident by a joint team of a private organisation and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). He also said that the expenses for the workers’ treatment would be borne by MMRDA.

He said, “Prima facie, the accident took place due to misplacing of the girder’s bearing and nut-bolt. However, an independent inquiry will be conducted and to avoid such incidents in future, all under-construction bridges will be evaluated through an independent agency.”