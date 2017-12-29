Mumbai pub fire: 14 autopsies in less than three hours at KEM hospital

A team of around 10 forensic doctors, four morgue attendants and six other attendants carried out the post-mortems in a span of two hours and 40 minutes. An exception was made to carry out the post-mortems in the wee hours. The process started at 4.10 a.m. and were completed at 6.50 a.m.
The bodies were handed over to relatives within an hour except in four cases wherein the relatives were arriving from out of Mumbai. “We stared getting the patients around 1.15 a.m. While 13 were brought dead, only one victim, a female, came in a gasping condition. We immediately made attempts to resuscitate her but she could not survive,” dean of KEM hospital Dr. Avinash Supe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor