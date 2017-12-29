Mumbai pub fire: 14 autopsies in less than three hours at KEM hospital

A team of around 10 forensic doctors, four morgue attendants and six other attendants carried out the post-mortems in a span of two hours and 40 minutes. An exception was made to carry out the post-mortems in the wee hours. The process started at 4.10 a.m. and were completed at 6.50 a.m.

The bodies were handed over to relatives within an hour except in four cases wherein the relatives were arriving from out of Mumbai. “We stared getting the patients around 1.15 a.m. While 13 were brought dead, only one victim, a female, came in a gasping condition. We immediately made attempts to resuscitate her but she could not survive,” dean of KEM hospital Dr. Avinash Supe.