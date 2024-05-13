ADVERTISEMENT

₹13.56 crore smuggled gold seized at Mumbai airport; 11 passengers arrested

Published - May 13, 2024 11:27 am IST - Mumbai

11 passengers were arrested in 20 cases of gold smuggling during the action taken at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here between Friday and Sunday, officials said

PTI

File image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Customs department has seized 22.14 kg of gold valued at ₹13.56 crore brought illegally by various passengers at the Mumbai international airport, officials said on Monday.

11 passengers were arrested in 20 cases of gold smuggling during the action taken at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here between Friday and Sunday, they said.

The precious metal was found concealed by passengers in the rectum, undergarments, on their body and a cardboard sheet, an official said.

In one case, gold jewellery was concealed under the burkha worn by a passenger and in another case, the precious metal bars were concealed in the undergarment, an official said.

