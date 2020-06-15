133 staffers of Solapur hospital booked for remaining absent

Pune

15 June 2020 00:30 IST

They ignored notices, say officials; Pune district reports 150 new cases

As many as 133 employees, including doctors and other medical personnel, of a private hospital in Solapur district have been booked for violating orders by remaining absent from work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors, nurses, ward boys and office staff of Ashwini Hospital were issued multiple show cause notices, which they chose to ignore, said district authorities.

Police officials said a case had been lodged against the staff under Sections 51 B (refusing to comply with government orders) and 57 (contravention of any order) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The hospital was directed to admit patients as the government has regulated beds in private facilities in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a majority of the staff at the Ashwini Hospital chose to remain absent from work,” said a senior medical official. He said staff of eight other private facilities were also under the scanner and would face similar cases if they refused to abide by the rules.

After Pune district, Solapur is the worst-affected in the Pune division, reporting nine COVID-19 deaths on Sunday to take its death toll to 146. Another 47 cases saw its case tally rise to 1,659. Of these, 647 are currently active.

In Pune district, 150 new cases and four fatalities were reported till Sunday evening, to take its total case tally to 11,877 and death toll to 489. Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar said only 3,931 cases were active, while 7,457 people have been discharged till date with the district’s recovery rate standing at 62.79%

Dr. Mhaisekar said the death toll in Pune division, which includes Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur and Pune districts, has risen to 681. The division’s case tally has reached 15,198, of which 4,965 cases are active.

“Till date, 9,552 people in these five districts have been discharged, while 262 of the active patients are critical,” said Dr. Mhaisekar.

“Satara reported eight new cases to take its tally to 726. But the number of active patients has come down to 196 with 499 recoveries thus far. The district has reported 31 fatalities,” Dr. Mhaisekar said.

Kolhapur district reported 10 new cases in the last 24 hours to take its tally to 720. Its active case tally has dropped drastically to 96, with as many as 616 people discharged. The district has reported eight deaths thus far.

In Sangli, 16 new cases took its total to 216, of which 95 are active and 114 have been discharged. The district has reported seven deaths so far.