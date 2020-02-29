13,000 newborn deaths in State, 1,400 in Mumbai

Mumbai

29 February 2020 00:52 IST

Over 2 lakh babies born with low birth weight in 2018-19

The government informed the Assembly on Friday that the State witnessed the death of 13,070 newborns in 2018-19, of which 1,402 were reported in Mumbai.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope quoted the figures in a written reply on the issue of malnutrition in newborns in the State. He said as per the Health Management Information System report, as many as 2,11,772 babies weighing less than 2.5 kg were born in 2018-19, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai. According to the World Health Organization, babies that weigh less than 2.5 kg at birth fall under the low birth weight category, one of the primary causes of infant deaths.

The report said between April 1 and December 31 2019, 11,066 infant deaths were reported in the State. Among the reasons listed for the death of infants were premature delivery, low weight, infection, pneumonia, sepsis, and respiratory distress syndrome.

A total of 1,070 cases of maternal mortality were reported in the State from April 1, 2019 to January 15 this year, Mr. Tope added.

Among the reasons mentioned for maternal deaths in the State were pregnancy at early age, shorter period between two children, malnourishment, high blood pressure before pregnancy, mother infected by diseases such as diabetes.