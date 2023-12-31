1300 tons of debris, 183 tons of garbage collected in Mumbai in December

December 31, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - MUMBAI

As many as 1300 tons of debris and 183 tons of garbage were collected from December 1 to December 30, 2023, in various administrative divisions (wards) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the ongoing deep cleaning drive in the city, informed the officials from BMC on December 30.

A stretch of 22277 kilometres of road has been washed as part of the cleaning campaign. With the help of 5,245 manpower and 508 cleaning vehicles such as dumpers, JCBs, garbage collectors and water tankers, the cleaning drive has been going on for a month now.

A deep cleaning drive will commence from the Gateway of India on Sunday under BMC’s campaign titled, ‘Maha Swachhta Abhiyan’ (Mega Deep Cleaning Drive) from 9 a.m. and will be carried out to ten different locations. The campaign will be participated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Guardian Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar, along with BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi.

The cleaning drive will be carried out in ten different locations starting from Gateway of India, Veermata Jeejabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Byculla East, Dhawan ground in Parel, Bandra Station west, Versova beach, Bangur Nagar Goregaon, Sawarkar ground Kurla, Amarnath Udyan Govandi, D mart junction Hiranandani Complex in Powai and Thakur Village Kandivali.

