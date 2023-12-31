GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1300 tons of debris, 183 tons of garbage collected in Mumbai in December

A stretch of 22277 kilometres of road has been washed as part of the cleaning campaign

December 31, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde operates a tractor as he participates in the ‘Deep Clean Drive’ of BMC, at Juhu in Mumbai on December 30.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde operates a tractor as he participates in the ‘Deep Clean Drive’ of BMC, at Juhu in Mumbai on December 30. | Photo Credit: ANI

As many as 1300 tons of debris and 183 tons of garbage were collected from December 1 to December 30, 2023, in various administrative divisions (wards) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the ongoing deep cleaning drive in the city, informed the officials from BMC on December 30.

A stretch of 22277 kilometres of road has been washed as part of the cleaning campaign. With the help of 5,245 manpower and 508 cleaning vehicles such as dumpers, JCBs, garbage collectors and water tankers, the cleaning drive has been going on for a month now.

A deep cleaning drive will commence from the Gateway of India on Sunday under BMC’s campaign titled, ‘Maha Swachhta Abhiyan’ (Mega Deep Cleaning Drive) from 9 a.m. and will be carried out to ten different locations. The campaign will be participated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Guardian Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar, along with BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi.

The cleaning drive will be carried out in ten different locations starting from Gateway of India, Veermata Jeejabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Byculla East, Dhawan ground in Parel, Bandra Station west, Versova beach, Bangur Nagar Goregaon, Sawarkar ground Kurla, Amarnath Udyan Govandi, D mart junction Hiranandani Complex in Powai and Thakur Village Kandivali.

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.