13-year-old raped in Kharghar

An unidentified man raped a 13-year-old girl in Kharghar on Saturday on the pretext of taking her to her father. The victim, a Class V student and resident of sector 12 in Kharghar, was returning home after disposing of waste in a dumpster in the area when the accused approached her. He introduced himself as her father’s friend and said he was waiting for her at Kharghar railway station.

Police sub-inspector Nitin Thorat said, “The girl blindly believed the man and followed him to the railway station. They walked for a while and then hired an autorickshaw to the railway station. On reaching the station, he took her to an isolated area and raped her. He threatened her not to speak about the incident, dropped her back near her house in an autorickshaw and fled the place.”

Mr. Thorat said, “The victim was visibly shaken by the incident and after a lot of coaxing by her mother, she revealed what had happened.” On Sunday, the victim’s father, a driver, and mother, a tailor, registered a complaint with Kharghar police. Mr. Thorat said, “The victim is disturbed and unable to give a description of the accused. She had never seen the accused before. We suspect that the accused kept a watch on the girl’s daily routine and planned the crime. We are trying to get CCTV footage from the area.” A case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.