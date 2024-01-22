13 arrested over violence in Naya Nagar near Mumbai ahead of Ayodhya consecration ceremony

January 22, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Thirteen persons were arrested after a group of men in vehicles bearing saffron flags, were allegedly attacked in the Naya Nagar area of Mira-Bhayandar near Mumbai in Thane district, a day ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A senior police official said the clash between members of two different communities erupted around 11 p.m. on Sunday, when the men drove through the locality shouting religious slogans. They were attacked by a mob from the neighbourhood, he added.

Unverified videos of the violence, showing the mob attacking the vehicles with iron rods and stones, and attacking people inside them, went viral on social media.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released a statement on ‘X’ which said, “I received detailed information on what happened in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayandar last night. I was constantly in touch with Madhukar Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, till 3.30 a.m. The police were instructed to take strict action against the culprits. Thirteen have been arrested so far and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is under way to identify and arrest others involved too. There will be zero tolerance for anyone who tries to take the law in their own hands and attempts to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra.”

Mr. Pandey said five persons were arrested immediately following the incident, and while multiple people were detained, some were arrested on Monday. The arrested persons have been booked on charges of attempt to murder, promoting enmity among people on the basis of religion, and rioting, among others.

By Monday afternoon, hundreds of people from the neighbourhood gathered at the Naya Nagar police station, seeking the release of their friends and relatives. One of the men in the crowd, Aami Saiyed, told The Hindu, “The police have not arrested a person spreading hatred on social media against our community. His posts say ‘Let’s go to Naya Nagar’ with footage of men carrying flags, iron rods, and a gun. We have been coexisting for years in peace. No religion preaches violence and unrest in the society.”

The commotion increased when saffron-clad men on motorbikes with “Jai Shri Ram” flags, passed by the group at the police station. The crowd dispersed in the evening.

Shrikant Pathak, Additional Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar, said, “We have detained over 13 people and two FIRs have been registered so far. Police investigation is under way. Our cyber cell department is gathering evidence and checking all CCTV footage from January 21 night. We are also trying to identify inflammatory social media posts and delete them so that there are no further incidents. We promise and assure that action will be taken only on those who are found guilty of the violence. We appeal to every person to maintain peace and not create unrest in society. We have used all our manpower in Naya Nagar, Mira Road and Bhayander to maintain peace and order. I request every citizen not to spread rumours and fake videos.”

Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any further untoward incident.