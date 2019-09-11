129 kg mephedrone worth ₹52 crore seized, 5 arrested

With the arrest of five men, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a major drug racket in the city. A whopping 129 kg of mephedrone worth ₹52 crore in the international market was seized from the accused.

Based on a tip-off, the ATS officers intercepted two men on Monday near Bhandup pumping station on Eastern Express Highway. “The duo was found carrying nine kg of mephedrone. Their interrogation led us to another accused in Bandra and all three were arrested,” Vikram Deshmane, deputy commissioner of police, ATS, said.

Mr. Deshmane said the accused revealed during their interrogation that they were part of a gang that manufactured mephedrone in a sophisticated laboratory and supplied it across the city.

₹1 crore in cash seized

Mr. Deshmane said, “We raided a factory in Navi Mumbai where mephedrone was being synthesised and seized 120 kg of the drug. We arrested two men from the spot and seized ₹1.04 crore in cash that was earned from the sale of the drug.”

The duo was arrested and samples of the seized drug were sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory for testing. The accused were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are being interrogated. An ATS officer said, “We are going through their call detail records to get a sense of the extent of their clientèle. The quantity of the drugs seized indicates that the accused seem to be among the major, if not the only, suppliers of mephedrone in Mumbai. They would procure the chemicals needed for synthesising mephedrone and manufacture the drug, indicating that at least some of them have knowledge of chemistry.”

The ATS officers are finding out if the accused have cases registered against them in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. They are also investigating if the accused have any links with known drug peddlers in the city.