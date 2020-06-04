122 more die as Wednesday proves deadliest yet

Pune

04 June 2020 00:12 IST

2,560 more cases take tally near 75,000; case growth rate drops below national average; doubling rate improves

Maharashtra recorded 122 more deaths on Wednesday, its highest surge in fatalities, taking its death toll to 2,587. The State also recorded a spike of 2,560 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 74,860. Of the total cases, only 39, 935 are active.

State Health Department officials said the case growth rate has seen a dip between May 1 and June 1. The rate now stands at 4.15%, lower than the national average of 4.74%. The State’s doubling rate has also improved.

“On May 1, the rate of increase in cases stood at 7.76%, while the doubling rate was 9.27 days. On May 15, the figures were 6.23% and 11.56 days respectively. On May 30, the case growth rate was 4.72% and on June 1, it was down to 4.15%. The doubling rate has improved to 17.35 days,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. On Wednesday, 996 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 32,329. The recovery rate now stands at 43.18%.

According to State Health Department officials, 19 deaths were reported from Pune, taking the district’s toll to 367. However, Pune district authorities said the death toll had already risen to 372. Similarly, while Solapur district reported 10 deaths, pushing its toll to 85, Pune Divisional authorities said the district’s toll had already climbed to 88.

Sixteen deaths were reported from Aurangabad, a major hotspot in Marathwada, to take the district’s toll to 84. Three deaths were reported from Ulhasnagar.

“Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, 57 occurred in the last couple of days, while the remaining were from the period between April 30 and May 31. 72% of victims had co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate

Spike in cases in Thane

The surge in fresh cases in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continued unabated, with 225 new cases taking the district’s tally to 5,052. Pune’s tally, as per the State Health Department, has reached 8,463, with the district reporting over 250 new cases on Wednesday.

Dr. Awate said, “There are 82 laboratories functioning in the State for COVID-19 diagnosis. They include 46 government labs and 36 private ones. Till date, of the 4,97,276 laboratory samples collected, 74,860 have tested positive. Almost 16,000 samples were tested across the State on Wednesday.”

He said 5,71,915 people across the State are in home quarantine and 33,674 are in institutional quarantine. There are 3,661 active containment zones in the State, said Dr. Awate.